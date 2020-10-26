News

Education

Biden Staff Tells 60 Minutes He Misspoke in Saying Free College Would Cost $150 Billion

By
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leaves The Queen after doing an interview with 60 Minutes in Wilmington, Del., October 19, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s staff said the former vice president misspoke in saying that the government cost to provide four-year college education would be $150 billion, when in fact it would cost nearly twice as much. 

The comment came during an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, in which Biden said he could send “every single qualified person” to four-year college if he made “significant institutional changes” that would include a 15 percent minimum tax on corporations. The Democrat claims the tax will raise more than $400 billion, though experts, including those at the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, have raised doubts that the tax could yield that much.

“I can send every single qualified person to a four-year college in their state for $150 billion,” Biden said. “I can make sure every single person who qualifies for community college can go and we still have a lotta money left over. That’s what I mean by significant institutional changes.”

Biden’s staff later told 60 Minutes his $150 billion figure was incorrect.

“After our interview, Mr. Biden’s staff told us he misspoke, and that the cost of free public college could be twice as much as he said,” CBS’ Norah O’Donnell said in a voice-over during Sunday’s episode.

