Biden Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden waves goodbye as he concludes his remarks during a campaign event in Warren, Mich., September 9, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have tested negative for the coronavirus, just hours after President Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden wrote in a tweet Friday. “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Advertisement

Biden and Trump faced off in the election cycle’s first presidential debate on Tuesday, just three days prior to Trump’s positive diagnosis.

After Trump announced his positive test, Biden wrote in an earlier tweet that he and his wife “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery.”

“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden said.

Senator Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, tested negative for the virus on Thursday.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.