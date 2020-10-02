News

U.S.

Biden Tests Negative for Coronavirus

By
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden waves goodbye as he concludes his remarks during a campaign event in Warren, Mich., September 9, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have tested negative for the coronavirus, just hours after President Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden wrote in a tweet Friday.  “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Comments

Biden and Trump faced off in the election cycle’s first presidential debate on Tuesday, just three days prior to Trump’s positive diagnosis.

After Trump announced his positive test, Biden wrote in an earlier tweet that he and his wife “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery.”

“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden said.

Senator Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, tested negative for the virus on Thursday.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Regulatory Policy

New York’s Restaurant Disaster

By
With New York City sinking ever deeper into financial difficulty, it’s worth paying attention to this report over on the home page by Brittany Bernstein. Here’s an extract: Half of New York City’s bars and restaurants are in danger of permanently closing in the next six months as a result of financial ... Read More
Regulatory Policy

New York’s Restaurant Disaster

By
With New York City sinking ever deeper into financial difficulty, it’s worth paying attention to this report over on the home page by Brittany Bernstein. Here’s an extract: Half of New York City’s bars and restaurants are in danger of permanently closing in the next six months as a result of financial ... Read More
Elections

The President Tests Positive for COVID

By
On the menu today: Just when you thought the year 2020 had thrown all its curveballs, it brings out one of the wildest ones yet. The president, the First Lady, and presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, and as of this writing, they’re fine. Hopefully they’ll stay fine. But ... Read More
Elections

The President Tests Positive for COVID

By
On the menu today: Just when you thought the year 2020 had thrown all its curveballs, it brings out one of the wildest ones yet. The president, the First Lady, and presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, and as of this writing, they’re fine. Hopefully they’ll stay fine. But ... Read More
Media

Losing a Baby

By
The New York Times has an article today about model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend, who revealed the heartbreaking news yesterday evening that they had lost their unborn son after pregnancy complications. “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” Teigen ... Read More
Media

Losing a Baby

By
The New York Times has an article today about model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend, who revealed the heartbreaking news yesterday evening that they had lost their unborn son after pregnancy complications. “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” Teigen ... Read More