Biden Threatens to End Nord Stream 2 If Russia Invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House in Washington, D.C., February 7, 2022. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Biden said Monday that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany will not go forward if Russia invades Ukraine.

“If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine, again, then there will be no longer Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it,” Biden said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when asked if the project will move forward if Russian troops enter Ukraine.

“I promise you we will be able to do that,” he added, though he declined to elaborate on how he would ensure the pipeline would be brought to an end.

Scholz did not directly address the pipeline when asked about it following Biden’s response. He said it is important to “not spell out everything in public” while adding that “far-reaching measures” have been “well-prepared” by both countries.

The chancellor said U.S. and Germany will “act together jointly” to impose sanctions if Russia does invade Ukraine.

“There won’t be any measures in which we have a different approach,” he said.

The U.S. and Germany “will be united” and will “act together” and “take all the necessary steps.”

Biden’s warning comes after his administration waived sanctions on the pipeline last year in an effort to rebuild the United States’s relationship with Germany.

