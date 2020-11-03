Biden to Address Nation as President-Elect If News Outlets Call Race for Him

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at United Association Plumbers Local 27 in Erie, Pa., October 10, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Joe Biden plans to address the nation as president-elect if news outlets declare him the mathematical winner of the presidential race, according to a new report.

Biden advisers say if the Democrat is declared the winner he will not bend to any accusations by Trump regarding the veracity of the election and will begin forming his government and appearing presidential, according to Axios.

Biden’s advisers are basing their plan, which includes a scheduled address on Tuesday night in Wilmington, Delaware, on lessons gleaned from the 2000 presidential election, in which George W. Bush declared victory in a contested election, placing Al Gore on the defensive.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said Monday that the campaign should have “a very good sense of where we’re headed” on Election Night, even in the event that all of the votes have not yet been tabulated.

“We’re not really concerned about what Donald Trump says. … We’re going to use our data, our understanding of where this is headed, and make sure that the vice president is addressing the American people,” she said.

Trump, for his part, on Tuesday said “there’s no reason to play games,” in prematurely declaring victory, days after Axios reported that he had told confidants he plans to declare victory if he appears to be “ahead” on election night.

