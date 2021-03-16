Biden to Finally Hold First Solo Press Conference Next Week

President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One as he arrives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 16, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Joe Biden will hold his first solo news conference on March 25 after receiving criticism for having gone roughly two months in office without doing so, the White House announced Tuesday.

Biden’s first press conference will take place 64 days into his presidency, meaning he will have gone longer than his 15 most recent predecessors without taking questions from the press in an official public forum, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump held his first solo press conference 27 days after taking office, while President Barack Obama held one 20 days into his presidency.

While Biden has briefly taken questions before boarding the presidential aircraft and after making public statements about the coronavirus and other issues, he has not held an extended press conference since taking office in January.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.