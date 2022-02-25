Biden to Nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Biden announced on Friday that he will nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

“I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court,” Biden said in a Twitter post. “She is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.”

I'm proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation's brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.https://t.co/iePvhz1YaA pic.twitter.com/Nzqv2AtN8h — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

“President Biden sought a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law,” a White House press release on Jackson’s nomination stated.

Biden made the final decision on Thursday night, and informed Jackson by phone, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Jackson accepted the nomination.

The announcement came a month after Justice Stephen Breyer, one of three liberal justices on the bench, informed Biden that he intends to retire.

Biden had interviewed three finalists for the nomination, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. Those finalists were reportedly Jackson, whom Biden appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit; California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger; and Judge J. Michelle Childs, who has served on multiple state courts in South Carolina.

Jackson served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission before joining the federal judiciary in 2013. Last year, Biden nominated Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to take the place of current U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. Jackson was confirmed by a 53-44 Senate vote, with Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voting in favor.

Following through on a campaign pledge, Biden promised to nominate a black woman as the next Supreme Court justice.

“The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity,” Biden said at a January press conference. “And that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States supreme court. It’s long overdue in my opinion.”

Breyer said that he intends to retire once the Court leaves for its summer recess, “assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed.” The confirmation of Biden’s nominee must occur within the next several months in order to meet that deadline.

