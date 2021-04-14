Biden to Push $2 Trillion Infrastructure Package in Address to Joint Session of Congress

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 12, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Biden will address a joint session of Congress on April 28, after receiving an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.).

“I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment,” Pelosi wrote to Biden on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The event will feature Biden’s first speech to Congress since taking office. While every president since Ronald Reagan has addressed Congress within 40 days of assuming office, Biden will give his first address almost 100 days after being sworn in.

Pelosi said earlier this month that she was waiting to send the invitation because of coronavirus concerns, and would consult with the Capitol physician regarding appropriate protocols.

The event will take place with a limited number of lawmakers because of the Capitol’s coronavirus rules, a Capitol official told CNN on Wednesday.

Biden is currently attempting to push a $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan through Congress.

“Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that “Help Is On The Way,” Pelosi said in the letter. “Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.