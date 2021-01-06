Biden to Tap Merrick Garland for Attorney General

Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House after being nominated by President Barack Obama (not pictured) to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

President-elect Joe Biden plans to tap Judge Merrick Garland as his attorney general, according to multiple reports published Wednesday.

Biden chose Garland to head the Justice Department over several other candidates who were considered for the Cabinet position, including former Senator Doug Jones and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates.

Former president Barack Obama nominated Garland, the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C., in March, 2016 to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuse to consider Garland’s nomination at the time, saying he would not consider a Supreme Court nomination during a presidential election year.

After President Trump was elected, he nominated Neil Gorsuch to fill Scalia’s seat instead of Garland. Gorsuch was confirmed by the Senate in April, 2017, with all Republicans and three Democrats voting for him.

