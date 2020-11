Supporters of President Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Joe Biden outside Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, September 5, 2020. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Joe Biden has won the state of Virginia with its 13 electoral votes in Tuesday night’s presidential election.

The Associated Press called the Old Dominion for Biden at 7:36p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Before Virginia was called, the former vice president also won Vermont, which has three electoral votes.

President Trump won the state of Indiana with its 11 electoral votes.

