Biden Victory ‘Inevitable’ Based on Internal Data, Campaign Manager Says

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes a statement after participating in a briefing about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del., October 28, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The Joe Biden campaign believes victory for the Democratic nominee is “inevitable,” campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters in a conference call on Thursday.

Due to delays in counting large numbers of mail-in ballots, election observers are still waiting to project results in crucial states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada. While the Trump campaign has announced it would file for a vote recount in Wisconsin and Michigan, the Biden campaign is optimistic about winning the presidential race.

Advertisement

“Our data shows that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States,” Dillon said during the conference call. “What we’re seeing on these legal suits are that they are meritless and nothing more than an attempt to distract and delay what is now inevitable.”

Both campaigns have attempted to project confidence, with Trump declaring victory in Pennsylvania on Wednesday despite the ongoing vote count. However, the Biden campaign continued to state that it would win in Arizona, which has been called for him by the Associated Press but continues to tighten as more votes come in, and possibly in the traditionally Republican state of Georgia. Elections officials in Georgia are continuing to update results from majority-Democratic counties, including Fulton County which encompasses the city of Atlanta.

Georgia is a “true toss up, and we are seeing this as of this morning,” the Dillon told reporters. “The story of today is going to be a very positive story for the vice president but also one where folks are going to need to stay patient and stay calm the counting is happening it’s going to take time.”

Advertisement

President Trump wrote on Twitter that his campaign would challenge the results in states recently called for Biden, alleging the possibility of voter fraud. The social media giant censored the tweet, and has regularly censored posts by the president claiming the possibility of fraud.

All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

“All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media,” Trump wrote. “WE WILL WIN! America First!”

Trump’s path to victory as of early Thursday afternoon depends on him holding his lead in North Carolina and Georgia, winning Pennsylvania, and winning either Arizona or Nevada.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.