Biden Vows to Push Insurers to Cover Sex-Change Surgeries, Calling Them ‘Medically Necessary’

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Newton, Iowa, January 30, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Former vice president Joe Biden stated that sex-change surgeries are “medically necessary” and he would push for insurers to cover such procedures during a virtual town hall with the Human Rights Campaign on Wednesday.

“As president, I’m going to protect and build on Obamacare with a public option. That’s the fastest way to get to universal coverage. Reverse Trump’s actions and restore Obamacare protections for LGBTQ Americans,” Biden said when asked about how he would expand healthcare coverage. “And make sure insurance companies treat gender confirmation surgery as a medical necessary, which it is.”

“Anyone involved in patient care, from the board of directors to a receptionist in charge of scheduling, could put their beliefs above your healthcare,” he warned.

Biden, who in January stated that transgender activism “is the civil rights issue of our time” and that “there is no room for compromise,” was endorsed by the HRC on Wednesday.

“His dedication to advancing LGBTQ equality, even when it was unpopular to do so, has pushed our country and our movement forward,” Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said in a statement.

Biden’s campaign platform “To Advance LGBTQ+ Equality in America and Around the World” calls for “covering care related to transitioning — including gender confirmation surgery.”

Biden has widely touted his early endorsement of same-sex marriage in 2012, which he later apologized for after speaking publicly on the issue before Barack Obama.

Biden also promised to overturn Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s updates to Title IX rules which establish a common framework for adjudicating sexual misconduct allegations, including the cross-examination of the accuser and the accused in live hearings.

“It’s wrong,” Biden said in a statement. “And, it will be put to a quick end in January 2021, because as president, I’ll be right where I always have been throughout my career — on the side of survivors, who deserve to have their voices heard, their claims taken seriously and investigated, and their rights upheld.”

