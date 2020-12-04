News

Politics & Policy

Biden Will Ask Americans to Wear Masks for First 100 Days of Administration

By
President-elect Joe Biden holds up a face mask while speaking about the coronavirus at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Del., November 25, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday he will ask Americans to wear face masks for 100 days after his inauguration in January to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“The first day I’m inaugurated to say I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask,” Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Just 100 days to mask, not forever. One hundred days.”

“And I think we’ll see a significant reduction … if that occurs with vaccinations and masking to drive down the numbers considerably,” he added.

While Biden has acknowledged that he does not have the power to enforce a nationwide mask mandate, he said he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would wear masks to set a good example and that he would exercise his power over U.S. government property to issue a standing order that would require masks to be worn in federal buildings.

He added that he would require masks to be worn on “transportation, interstate transportation,” saying, “you must be masked” on airplanes and buses, though airlines, airports and most public transit systems already require passengers and workers to wear face coverings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear face masks as they provide “a simple barrier to help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others.”

“Studies show that masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth,” the agency says.

The CDC announced last month that wearing a mask also has protective benefits for mask wearers, not just those around them as previously thought.

Biden is set to take office in just 47 days as the United States continues to set a number of grim coronavirus-related records. On Thursday, the U.S. set a record for new daily coronavirus cases with 213,000 new cases reported. More than 2,500 COVID-19 deaths were reported for the third consecutive day — the deadliest stretch the country has seen since the pandemic began.

The U.S. has recorded more than 276,400 coronavirus deaths and over 14 million confirmed cases as of Friday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

If You Like Your Police, You Can Keep Your Police

By
The most amusing thing about the Obama v. the Squad kerfuffle is that there is not actually an inch of substantive daylight between the supposed combatants. Former President Obama does not disagree with the sentiments or objectives of Ilhan Omar et al. He disagrees with their tactic of pursuing it through a ... Read More

America Waits Out the Biden Era

By
Now that the post-electoral haze is clearing a little, and we see that the Democrats so skillfully arranged for massive ballot-harvesting electoral fraud in several swing states that their likely theft of the election may, in yet another demonstration of the atrophied condition of the American legal system, be ... Read More
Biden’s Unhelpful Mask Stance

By
On the menu today: Joe Biden brings his own problems to the national stage, declaring that he wants Americans to wear masks until the end of his first 100 days in office -- well after the 100 million most vulnerable Americans will be vaccinated! -- and warns that the nation’s death toll from the pandemic will ... Read More
The Climate Warriors are Eyeing Your Plate

By
The war on red meat, spearheaded by vegetarians (and then vegans) has been going on for years. More recently, the climate warriors have joined in. A decade or so ago, the idea that climate change might have been used as a justification for either banishing meat from the table — or repricing it so that it was ... Read More
Wonder Drug Cures All Problems

By
I’ve just discovered a film that has changed my life. Give it a chance, and it’ll change yours, too. The film is Another Round, by the sly Dane Thomas Vinterberg (The Celebration), and it heralds the discovery of a miraculous substance by four friends, all of them high-school teachers in Denmark, on the ... Read More
The Silent Victims of This Pandemic

By
We all know this pandemic has taken many lives, and we are well-versed in all its impacts on our health. We also know about the victims who died of COVID, as they are reported daily. But today I would like to take a moment to make a list of the other victims of this pandemic. This incomplete list doesn’t take ... Read More
