Biden Wins Michigan, Putting Him Within Reach of 270 Electoral Votes

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Mich., October 16, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Joe Biden has won Michigan, the Associated Press projected on Wednesday, placing him within reach of the 270 electoral votes needed to declare victory.

Biden claims Michigan’s 16 electoral votes, bringing him to 264 electoral votes to Trump’s 214, per the AP.

Michigan has been reliably blue in presidential elections for nearly 25 years, but flipped in 2016, when Trump won the state by 10,704 votes.

In order to win, Biden will need to secure a victory in Nevada, where he is ahead, though a number of votes still need to be counted.

The Nevada secretary of state’s office has said a new batch of results would be released Thursday morning, though Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley told the Associated Press that the state is likely to release some additional results Wednesday afternoon.

The AP’s projection comes hours after the Trump campaign filed a suit to halt counting of ballots in Michigan after they argued the campaign hadn’t been given “meaningful access” to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process. The campaign filed a similar suit in Pennsylvania and also said on Wednesday that it planned to demand a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden was declared the victor by a slim margin.

Alaska, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia remain uncalled and are all states where Trump leads, though a number of votes have yet to be counted. Nevada, where Biden leads, has also not yet been called.

Biden addressed the nation Wednesday night, before the AP announced its Michigan projection, saying that while he was not declaring that he had won but that, “when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

