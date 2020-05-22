News

Elections

Biden: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Can’t Decide Between Me and Trump

By
Joe Biden speaks in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. (Scott Morgan/Reuters)

Joe Biden said in a Friday interview that a black voter who can’t decide between him and President Trump in the 2020 elections isn’t really black.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden told Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club. (The comments come at around the 17:15 mark.)

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community,” Charlamagne responds.

The comments came after Biden said his campaign was looking into “multiple” African American women to pick as his running mate.

Biden received criticism as vice president during the 2012 campaign, when he told a largely African American audience in Virginia that Republicans wanted to “put y’all back in chains.”

“Look at what [Republicans] value, and look at their budget. And look what they’re proposing,” Biden said of then House speaker Paul Ryan’s budget proposal. “[Romney] said in the first hundred days, he’s going to let the big banks write their own rules — unchain Wall Street. They’re going to put y’all back in chains.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

