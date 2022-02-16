Biden’s Approval Rating Continues to Fall as Opinions on Masking Shift, New Poll Finds

President Joe Biden speaks to the media as he arrives in Newcastle, Del., March 26, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

A new Morning Consult/Politico poll shows President Biden’s continued struggle to win support from the American people, with just 43 percent expressing approval of Biden’s job performance and 53 percent registering their dissatisfaction.

Biden’s approval on the pandemic was even worse: just 39 percent approved of the president’s handling of the pandemic, while 57 percent did not approve.

The poll also found a shift in attitudes around masking: 49 percent of registered voters want mask mandates lifted, while 43 percent oppose their being rescinded.

Disapproval with Biden is wide as well as deep. A recent Civiqs poll indicates that the president has a negative net approval in every U.S. state but four: Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Vermont.

Biden is least popular West Virginia — an important state given Senator Joe Manchin’s position as the median member of the U.S. Senate — where a whopping 78 percent of registered voters disapprove, and 17 percent approve of his job performance.

“If I can’t go home to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it,” Manchin said in December.

In Vermont, where Biden notched his highest approval, 50 percent approve and 39 percent disapprove.

The polling shows the president struggling even in the country’s bluest states, including California and New York, where he is down by 10 points. In his home state of Delaware, Biden boasts a -20 net approval rating.

Compounding the bad news for Biden and his party is a terrible showing in states that will be key to the 2022 midterms, including Arizona (-29), Colorado (-17), Georgia (-18), Nevada (-23), Ohio (-30), Pennsylvania (-21), New Hampshire (-10), Texas (-34), and Florida (-24).

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in the House of Representatives and one seat in the Senate to reclaim their majorities in Congress in November.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article said President Biden’s overall approval rating was 39 percent and his disapproval rating was 57 percent, when in fact those are his approval and disapproval ratings for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. We regret the error.

