Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks to New Low

President Joe Biden looks down as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., August 26, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Amid a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, persistent inflation, an unprecedented border crisis, a prolonged pandemic, congressional gridlock, and the specter of debt default, President Biden has received the lowest job performance rating of his presidency.

In Quinnipiac’s latest national poll, released Wednesday, 38 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s performance while 53 disapproved, a record low for his presidency, and a decrease from three weeks ago when 42 percent approved of his performance.

The new data brings Biden’s average approval rating across multiple polls down to a record low 44.6 percent, according to Real Clear Politics.

Republicans are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with Biden’s conduct as president: 94 percent of GOP respondents to the Quinnipiac poll disapprove of his performance. A majority of independents (60 percent) also disapprove of Biden’s work. Eighty percent of Democrats are content with Biden’s management of the country, while ten percent are not.

Biden received overwhelmingly negative scores across major policy areas including pandemic response, the economy, oversight over the military as commander-in-chief, fiscal issues, foreign policy, immigration, and the border situation.

Respondents also seemed to distrust Biden, with just 49 percent saying they believe he cares about average Americans. However, 50 percent believe Biden is dishonest while 44 percent believe the opposite. Furthermore, 56 percent don’t have faith in the president’s leadership skills, suggesting faltering confidence in his ability to preside over the country.

More than half of Americans (55 percent) don’t think the Biden administration is competent enough to run the government, the Quinnipiac poll indicated.

“Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Malloy added that the Afghanistan fiasco, in which over a dozen U.S. service members were killed in a bomb attack, has had a significant impact on Americans’ impression of the Biden presidency. Only 28 percent of respondents believe the U.S. was justified in withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan, while 50 percent believe the U.S. should have maintained some military presence to keep stability on the ground. Meanwhile, 15 percent believe there should have never been any kind of formal U.S. departure from the territory.

“Though the troops are gone, America’s longest war still gnaws at the country. Weary of the seemingly endless conflict but wary of what was left behind, the majority of people still see boots on the ground as the firewall between a country in the grip of Western hating factions and the rest of the world,” Malloy said.

Wednesday’s poll results come right after the release of the latest Gallup poll from September 1-17, which shows that Americans overall have higher confidence in the Republican Party to promote international security and domestic prosperity than in the Democratic Party.

