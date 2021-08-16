Biden’s Cloudy Crystal Ball: A Failure of Imagination Costs Lives in Afghanistan

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we decry the Biden administration and its enablers’ obfuscations among more media misses.

Biden’s Cloudy Crystal Ball

Just 39 days ago, President Biden claimed that a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was not inevitable. On Sunday, after a weeklong Blitz, the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban militants entered the capital city of Kabul, signaling the collapse of the government.

As NR’s Charlie Cooke noted, on July 8 Biden argued that “the Afghan troops have 300,000 well-equipped — as well-equipped as any army in the …