Biden’s Poor Approval Ratings Could Drag Down State-Level Dems in Midterms, New Poll Shows

By
President Joe Biden makes remarks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C., January 21, 2022. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Biden’s poor approval ratings could hurt state-level Democrats in the upcoming midterms, according to a new poll of voters in key battleground states.

Fifty-one percent of voters in a recent Cygnal survey commissioned by the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) said they would prefer a Republican candidate who would act as a check and balance on President Biden and his policies. Just 40 percent said they would prefer a Democratic candidate who would support Biden and his policies.

The poll showed Republican state legislative candidates with a six-point lead on the generic ballot, with Republicans leading self-identified independent voters by 15

