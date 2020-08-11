News

Big Ten Conference Cancels Fall Football Season

By
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver K.J. Hill Jr. scores a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium, December 7, 2019. (Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Big Ten Conference presidents and chancellors voted on Tuesday to cancel the league’s fall sports seasons, including football, men’s and women’s cross-country, field hockey, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer.

The Conference relied on the input of its own Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, as well as the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, in making the decision.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement regarding the vote. “It became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

The Conference will attempt to hold competitions for the spring season, although it is not clear if a coronavirus vaccine will be available by then.

Coronavirus has severely curtailed the ability of sports leagues to function. Major League Baseball is currently holding its season without spectators at stadiums, and outbreaks have temporarily halted games for the St. Louis Cardinals and Florida Marlins.

President Trump, meanwhile, has been a vocal supporter of college athletes who wish to play the fall season.

“The president would very much like to see college football safely resume their sport … they work their whole lives for this moment and he’d like to see [these athletes] live out their dreams,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Immigration

Did the DACA Ruling Bury Constitutionalism?

By
In reacting to President Trump's recent executive orders, Jim Geraghty asks “Do Americans Even Care If There's a Constitution?" He reluctantly suggests that the answer is “no.” This didn't happen all at once -- Woodrow Wilson was probably the first notable to explicitly express the progressive ... Read More
Immigration

U.S.

Bloc Heads

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a cheery little weekly newsletter about the existential despair Irving Kristol indicated when he noted that Western civilization is collapsing “but it’ll take a long time, and, meanwhile, it’s still possible to live well.” The Bloc Party Right-leaning writers hawking books about ... Read More
U.S.

Politics & Policy

Trouble with the Curve

By
Unherd -- a British website featuring independent thinkers on the left and right – has a good interview with Anders Tegnell, the epidemiologist who has led the pandemic response in Sweden. Sweden is one of the few western democracies that did not impose a strict de jure lockdown to deal with COVID-19, though as ... Read More
Politics & Policy

White House

An Abuse of Presidential Authority

By
President Trump is abusing his authority, just as his predecessor Barack Obama abused his. Two executive actions he took in the name of COVID relief over the weekend are attempts to legislate without the legislature. Trump has for months sought a payroll-tax holiday but encountered bipartisan resistance to the ... Read More
White House

Elections

Where’s Biden?

By
On the menu today: A long look at Joe Biden, how little he appears in his campaign’s videos, and what we can determine about whether he’s as mentally sharp as he used to be; a new report from NBC News leaves some key facts out; and New York media are asking tougher questions about the accuracy of the death ... Read More
Elections

