Bill Clinton Chastises Trump for Misbehaving in the Oval Office

Former President Bill Clinton delivers a speech by video feed as Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez watches from the podium during the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention at its hosting site in Milwaukee, Wis., August 18, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Bill Clinton slammed President Trump’s behavior while in office during his Tuesday speech at the Democratic National Convention.

The speech came amid criticism of Democrats for giving Clinton a prominent platform following the MeToo movement and revelations of the former president’s connection to alleged serial rapist Jeffrey Epstein.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center,” Clinton said in his address to the convention, which is being conducted online without a live audience. “There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”

Advertisement

Clinton added that Trump’s main tactics consist in “denying, distracting, and demeaning” his opponents and that the president would use a second term to “blame, bully and belittle.” Some commentators, however, voiced concern that the appearance by Clinton was detrimental to the party’s message.

“I don’t think Bill Clinton gets to lecture anyone on what should happen in the Oval Office,” late night host Stephen Colbert said in his opening monologue on Tuesday. “Those in glass houses should not be allowed near the interns.”

Advertisement

“How is it that Bill Clinton has not been canceled,” conservative commentator Scott Jennings said during a Tuesday panel on CNN. Jennings wondered aloud how Democrats could attack Trump’s character, “and then say, ‘Character matters. Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Clinton.’ Does this make sense to anyone? If you want Republicans to vote for Joe Biden, having Bill Clinton talk about character —”

“How far back are we going to relitigate this?” interjected former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, who was also on the panel. “This has already been asked and answered decades ago.”

Advertisement

While Clinton’s extramarital affairs were the subject of heated national debate during his impeachment, his numerous meetings with Jeffrey Epstein and alleged Epstein victims has only recently been scrutinized in the media.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.