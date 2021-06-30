Bill Cosby to Be Released from Prison after Pennsylvania Court Overturns Sex-Assault Conviction

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs after being sentenced in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa., September 25, 2018. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction on Wednesday upon finding that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

He reportedly made an agreement in 2005 with then-prosecutor Bruce Castor, who would later go on to represent former President Trump during his second Senate impeachment. Castor declined to prosecute Cosby in exchange for his testimony in a civil trial.

Advertisement

The ruling prohibits any retrial in the case, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Cosby is expected to be released from prison on Wednesday.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his estate 14 years earlier. Charges were first filed against Cosby in late 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations was set to expire. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

The decision comes as the disgraced 83-year-old actor has served more than two years of a three to ten-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia.

Cosby had refused to express remorse, instead pledging to serve all 10 years of the sentence.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.