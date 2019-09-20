Bill De Blasio Ends Presidential Bid

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio eats a corn dog at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 11, 2019. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday he is ending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

“After several months of campaigning, I have reached the point where I feel I have contributed all I can to this Democratic primary,” de Blasio said in an op-ed published by NBC News. “Today, I’m ending my campaign for the presidency.”

Breaking: Bill de Blasio announces he is ending his presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/vL8GcX3xV5 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 20, 2019

The Big Apple’s Democratic mayor, who caught flack for being absent from New York City during his campaign, called his presidential run an “extraordinary experience.”

He failed to qualify for the second Democratic debate earlier this month.

President Trump, a native New Yorker whom the mayor has called a “bully,” mocked the de Blasio campaign’s demise in a tweet Friday morning.

“Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years!” Trump wrote. “Part time Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking [sic] dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home!”

De Blasio also offered a parting warning to Democrats, saying the party will seal its own unfortunate fate in 2020 if they do not reach out to working people.

“If we do not, we will lose in 2020,” de Blasio said. “Yes, Donald Trump lies to working people, but he at least pretends to talk to them. That may be enough for him to win, if we do not constantly make it clear that the Democrats are the party of everyday Americans in rural counties and urban centers, the coasts and the heartland.”