News

Health Care

De Blasio: Taxpayers Should ‘Absolutely’ Fund Gender-Reassignment Surgery

By
Bill de Blasio at a rally in New York City, May 21, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that, under his presidential administration, the cost of gender-reassignment surgeries would be covered by a publicly funded Medicare for All system.

“Absolutely. We have to respect everyone’s medical needs,” de Blasio said at the New York City Pride parade when asked by a reporter if his Medicare for All plan would cover the elective procedures.

“If someone needs a surgery to be full and to live their life fully — the idea is a health-care system that actually serves everyone to the fullest, not a health-care system that rations and causes people to struggle to get just a little health care,” he said.

De Blasio is the first 2020 candidate to explicitly endorse classifying gender-reassignment surgeries as a medical necessity that would be covered under a Medicare for All system, rather than an elective surgery that would require a supplemental private insurance plan. Senator Bernie Sanders (I., VT.), who introduced a Medicare for All bill in 2017, has not said whether gender-reassignment surgeries would be covered under his proposal.

Comments

During his first debate performance last week, Julian Castro, who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama, said his administration would cover abortions for transgender people under Medicare for All.

“I don’t believe only in reproductive freedom, I believe in reproductive justice. What that means is just because a woman or, let’s also not forget, someone in the trans community — a trans female — is poor does not mean they should not have the ability to exercise that right to choose,” said Castro, who presumably intended to refer to trans men not trans women, who are biological men incapable of bearing children.

Comments

Most Popular

Immigration

The Party of Illegal Immigration

By
There didn’t seem much room for Democrats to move left on immigration, but they’ve found it. On the first night of the Democratic debates, Julian Castro made a big issue of his call to repeal Section 1325 of Title 8 of the United States Code, which says it’s a federal crime to enter the country without ... Read More
Elections

The Buttigieg Illusion

By
It would tax even the prodigious powers of the late novelist Tom Wolfe to create a more poignant political scene than a bright, young, white mayor of a small city, who is an upstart presidential candidate and progressive darling, getting yelled at by black residents during a town hall. The mayor, of course, is ... Read More
World

For Regime Change in Iran

By
President Obama was dishonest while empowering Iran. President Trump is incoherent while squeezing Iran. Obviously, the latter is better. But can it work in the long term? Trump wisely renounced Obama’s non-binding nuclear deal with the mullahs, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Even if its murky terms ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden and the Great Awokening

By
Joe Biden has led the national polls in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination since last year. He’s ahead in the first three contests, also, with leads ranging from seven points (Iowa) to 13 points (New Hampshire) to 28 points (South Carolina). He’s first in fivethirtyeight.com’s endorsement primary. ... Read More
Books

What Joan Didion Saw

By
Despite America’s recent decades of unprecedented material prosperity, Americans have become increasingly pessimistic about the state of society and the future. Social fragmentation, alienation, and loneliness are the rule, not the exception. However, American social attitudes did not change overnight. To a ... Read More