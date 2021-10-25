Bill Hagerty Calls Out Sanders for Backing Reconciliation Bill Despite Big Tech Immigration Carve Out

Citing his history of opposing legislation that would displace American workers, Republican Senator Bill Hagerty is pressing Senator Bernie Sanders to oppose provisions of the “Build Back Better” reconciliation bill that he says would allow Big Tech firms to replace American graduates with a “functionally limitless supply of cheaper foreign labor.”

Hagerty (R-Tenn.) sent Sanders (I-Vt.) a Dear Colleague letter on Friday arguing that the Democrats’ reconciliation bill “contains several breathtaking immigration provisions that have long been the crown jewel of corporate lobbying.” National Review obtained a copy of the letter on Monday.

In particular, Republicans are pointing at a provision in …