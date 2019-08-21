Bill Maher Mocks Rashida Tlaib’s Call to Boycott His Show

Bill Maher at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Bill Maher mocked Representative Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) Wednesday after she called for a boycott of his program, HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, in response to his criticism of the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

“Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away,” Maher wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party?”

Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away. But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party? pic.twitter.com/0QrPQmwwiw — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 21, 2019

Maher was responding to Tlaib’s recent suggestion that his opposition to the BDS movement warranted a boycott of his program.

Maybe folks should boycott his show. I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn't work then and it won't now. https://t.co/Oa49ZVfrVN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 17, 2019

Tlaib was barred from entering Israel earlier this month over her support for the BDS movement. She was subsequently offered a humanitarian exemption so that she could visit her ailing grandmother but refused to accept it.

The freshman Michigan lawmaker first announced her support for the BDS movement after she was elected to Congress, and subsequently co-sponsored a resolution that would have prohibited state and local governments from passing anti-BDS legislation. Days later, the Democrat-controlled House overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning the BDS movement as an attempt to “undermine the two state solution” by demanding “concessions of one party alone and encourag[ing] Palestinians to reject negotiations in favor of international pressure.”

The resolution passed 398–17 (Maher incorrectly said 318 members voted for it) and Tlaib cast one of the 17 “no” votes.

Tlaib’s short tenure in the House has been rife with accusations of anti-Semitism. Most recently, when confronted with the blatant anti-Semitism of Miftah, the Palestinian advocacy group that planned her failed trip to Israel, she dismissed criticism of the group as a “distraction.”