News

Politics & Policy

Bill Maher Mocks Rashida Tlaib’s Call to Boycott His Show

By
Bill Maher at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Bill Maher mocked Representative Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) Wednesday after she called for a boycott of his program, HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, in response to his criticism of the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

“Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away,” Maher wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party?”

Maher was responding to Tlaib’s recent suggestion that his opposition to the BDS movement warranted a boycott of his program.

Tlaib was barred from entering Israel earlier this month over her support for the BDS movement. She was subsequently offered a humanitarian exemption so that she could visit her ailing grandmother but refused to accept it.

The freshman Michigan lawmaker first announced her support for the BDS movement after she was elected to Congress, and subsequently co-sponsored a resolution that would have prohibited state and local governments from passing anti-BDS legislation. Days later, the Democrat-controlled House overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning the BDS movement as an attempt to “undermine the two state solution” by demanding “concessions of one party alone and encourag[ing] Palestinians to reject negotiations in favor of international pressure.”

Comments

The resolution passed 398–17 (Maher incorrectly said 318 members voted for it) and Tlaib cast one of the 17 “no” votes.

Tlaib’s short tenure in the House has been rife with accusations of anti-Semitism. Most recently, when confronted with the blatant anti-Semitism of Miftah, the Palestinian advocacy group that planned her failed trip to Israel, she dismissed criticism of the group as a “distraction.”

Comments

Most Popular

Sports

It’s Time for Colin Kaepernick to Move On

By
Colin Kaepernick. Remember him? Below-average quarterback. Above-average poseur. Not “activist,” not really. Activists actually say stuff. Kaepernick almost never says anything. He’s like the Queen or most popes — you have to read the deep-background musings of supposed members of his inner circle to get ... Read More
U.S.

What The 1619 Project Leaves Out

By
“The goal of The 1619 Project, a major initiative from The New York Times that this issue of the magazine inaugurates, is to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year,” The New York Times Magazine editors declare. “Doing so requires us to place ... Read More
PC Culture

Courage Is the Cure for Political Correctness

By
This might come as some surprise to observers of our campus culture wars, but there was a time, not long ago, when the situation in American higher education was much worse. There a wave of vicious campus activism aimed at silencing heterodox speakers, and it was typically empowered by a comprehensive regime of ... Read More
Elections

Trump and the Black Vote

By
"Donald Trump is a racist, white supremacist, white nationalist. So are his supporters." Some version of that refrain is heard almost hourly somewhere in mainstream media. Democratic politicians seem to proclaim it more often than that. Listening only to the Left, you'd conclude that more than half a ... Read More
U.S.

The Age of Miscalculation

By
On August 7, 1998, more than 200 people were killed in terrorist attacks on U.S. embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya. Americans learned three names most of them never had heard before: Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden, and al-Qaeda. On August 20, 1998, President Bill Clinton ordered a ... Read More