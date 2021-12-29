Biological Males Have Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted Females in Washington Women’s Prison, Former Inmate Claims

At the Washington Corrections Center for Women, formerly the only exclusively female jail in Washington state, multiple biological male inmates who identify as women have sexually exploited female residents, according to a former inmate who spoke to National Review.

The former female inmate of many years, who chose to remain anonymous, described witnessing and hearing of multiple episodes of sexual assault by convicted transgender felons. The woman herself also says she was sexually assaulted by a transgender inmate.

One transgender inmate in particular — a biological male named Jonathan, who now goes by the name “Jazzy” — was accused of sexual assault …