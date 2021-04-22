Black Lives Matter Condemns Pelosi’s George Floyd ‘Sacrifice’ Comment: ‘So Disrespectful’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) calls for Washington, D.C., to be made the fifty-first U.S. state via the proposed D.C. Admission Act, to be voted on Thursday at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. April 21, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Black Lives Matter on Wednesday condemned the comments Speaker Nancy Pelosi made about George Floyd in the immediate aftermath of the Chauvin verdict.

Speaking at the Congressional Black Caucus news conference on Capitol Hill after the trial, Pelosi said, “Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice.”

“For being there to call out to your mom, how heartbreaking was that,” Pelosi continued. “And because of you … your name will always be synonymous with justice.”

The House speaker’s remarks drew backlash and questions on social media, including from the Black Lives Matter organization.

The Black Lives Matter Twitter account called Pelosi’s remarks “so disrespectful” and pointed out that “George Floyd didn’t choose to die.”

This is so damn disrespectful. George Floyd didn’t choose to die @speakerpelosi. He was murdered by a killer cop operating through white supremacy. There isn’t justice here. https://t.co/gNZQu3nzXg — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 21, 2021

After her comments received criticism, Pelosi tweeted a response that “George Floyd should be alive today.”

George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don’t suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act. https://t.co/tWln9NRg1g — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 20, 2021

After less than 12 hours of jury deliberations, police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of all charges including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s killing sparked a wave of protests and civil unrest throughout cities in America.

