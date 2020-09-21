Black Lives Matter Removes Language about Disrupting the Nuclear Family from Website

A demonstrator holds up a “Black Lives Matter” sign in Rochester, N.Y., September 6, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The official Black Lives Matter website no longer includes language encouraging the “disruption” of the “Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.”

The language had been featured on the site’s “What We Believe” page, in which the group had laid out its support for various extreme policies and ideals that went beyond police reform and brutality. Attempts to access the page now yield a message that reads, “Page Not Found. Sorry, but the page you were trying to view does not exist,” the Washington Examiner first discovered on Monday.

Advertisement

The page had described the group as a “global Black family” that engages “comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts,” according to an archive.

“We make our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children. We dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work ‘double shifts’ so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work,” the organization wrote. “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”

The website still features an “About” page that explains the origin of the organization — it was founded in 2013 after the death of Trayvon Martin — and features a shorter list of its goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The “About” page says the group’s mission “is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.”

“We affirm the lives of Black queer and trans folks, disabled folks, undocumented folks, folks with records, women, and all Black lives along the gender spectrum,” the page reads.

“We are working for a world where Black lives are no longer systematically targeted for demise,” it adds.

The organization has received criticism for its extremist views, including co-founder Patrisse Cullors 2015 admission that she and her fellow co-founders are “trained Marxists.”

“I actually do think we have an ideological frame. We are trained Marxists,” Cullors said.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.