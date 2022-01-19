Black Voter Participation in Georgia Has Steadily Increased for Decades

While Democrats pushing to federalize national elections have once again turned their attention to Georgia, painting it as a key state in a Republican-led conspiracy to disenfranchise minority voters nationwide, Georgia election data going back 25 years show little evidence that black and minority voters are having a harder time voting in the state.

In fact, over the last seven presidential elections — 1996 to 2000 — blacks have become a larger share of the electorate, they have registered to vote at a higher rate than whites, and the percentage of black voters who actually cast ballots has increased in all …