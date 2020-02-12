News

Politics & Policy

Blackburn to Propose Bill to Ban Funding for States that Give Drivers’ Licenses to Illegal Immigrants

By
Sen. Marsha Blackburn asks a question on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 1, 2019. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R., Tenn.) announced on a conference call Wednesday that she was proposing a bill to block grant funding from the Department of Justice for local law enforcement in states with sanctuary policies that allow illegal immigrants to receive drivers’ licenses.

“When I look at the situation we have with immigration here in our country, I say let’s leave the system in better shape than we found it, because it’s a broken system,” Blackburn said. She echoed the passing of the Real ID Act after 9/11 as rationale for additional measures.

“Now, states are beginning to really get back to where they were before 9-11, that they are going to provide these,” Blackburn stated. “And we think it is important to file legislation that would prohibit these sanctuary entities and these entities that are refusing to comply with federal immigration law, to prohibit them from receiving taxpayer dollars through the grant programs over at DOJ.”

The “Stop Greenlighting Drivers’ Licenses for Illegal Immigrants” Act is co-sponsored by Kevin Kramer (R., N.D.), Tom Cotton (R., Ark.), Joni Ertz (R., Iowa), Kelly Loeffler (R., Ga.), Shelley Moore Capito (R., W.V.), and Mike Rounds (R.,S.D.), while Representative Ken Buck (R., Colo.) will carry the bill in the House of Representatives.

The bill would ban federal funding through the DOJ’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants for local law enforcement in the 13 states and the District of Columbia which currently allow illegal immigrants to receive state-issued drivers’ licenses. On Tuesday, the Virginia legislature passed two different bills that would allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses in the state.

A similar measure was proposed by Justice Department under then-attorney general Jeff Sessions in 2017 to combat sanctuary policies, but federal judges in Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, and New York all subsequently ruled against the Trump administration.

The Tennessee Republican’s announcement comes after attorney general William Barr said Monday that the Trump administration was beginning to heavily crack down on sanctuary jurisdictions for “unconstitutionally interfering” with federal immigration enforcement.

“When we are talking about sanctuary cities, we are talking about policies that are designed to allow criminal aliens to escape,” Barr stated. “These policies are not about people who came to our country illegally but have otherwise been peaceful and productive members of society. Their express purpose is to shelter aliens whom local law enforcement has already arrested for other crimes. This is neither lawful nor sensible.”

Comments

Blackburn confirmed that she had made the Department of Homeland Security aware of the legislation, but did not elaborate as to any coordination with the Trump administration on the proposing of the bill.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo revealed Wednesday that his state was partially backing down after the Trump administration responded to New York’s “Green Light” law — which gave illegal immigrants drivers’ licenses and blocked DHS from accessing state DMV records — by announcing that New Yorkers would be barred from federal fast-travel programs.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More
Film & TV

Parasite: Anti-Americanism Returns to the Oscars

By
Conservatives should learn that the Academy Awards cannot be taken seriously, despite the nagging desire to participate in the cool-kids’-fun aspect of popular culture even when it goes against good taste and particularly offends everything they claim to believe in. This year’s big winner, Parasite, confirms ... Read More
Film & TV

Parasite: Anti-Americanism Returns to the Oscars

By
Conservatives should learn that the Academy Awards cannot be taken seriously, despite the nagging desire to participate in the cool-kids’-fun aspect of popular culture even when it goes against good taste and particularly offends everything they claim to believe in. This year’s big winner, Parasite, confirms ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Them the People

By
New Orleans Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times but because he lived under democratic socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism lean heavily on the democratic part, which is at ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Them the People

By
New Orleans Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times but because he lived under democratic socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism lean heavily on the democratic part, which is at ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Film & TV

Why Oscar Ratings Just Hit an All-Time Low

By
Watching last night’s Oscar ceremony, which I wrote about here, I thought: Who on earth is this supposed to be for? Janelle Monaé and Billy Porter are doing the opening number? These are not movie stars. The number was like an Identity Politics Rob Lowe & Snow White. The Oscar mandarins have been doing ... Read More
Film & TV

Why Oscar Ratings Just Hit an All-Time Low

By
Watching last night’s Oscar ceremony, which I wrote about here, I thought: Who on earth is this supposed to be for? Janelle Monaé and Billy Porter are doing the opening number? These are not movie stars. The number was like an Identity Politics Rob Lowe & Snow White. The Oscar mandarins have been doing ... Read More