News

U.S.

Bloomberg Backtracks from Misleading ‘Anti-Semitism’ Charge after Accused DOL Official Is Rehired

By
(Wikimedia)

Bloomberg Law has revised — but refused to retract or correct — a misleading article that accused a Department of Labor official of posting anti-Semitic content on social media, after the accused staffer, who resigned over the accusation, was reinstated.

Leif Olson resigned from the Department of Labor on Wednesday after Bloomberg Law reporter Ben Penn reached out to the agency for comment regarding a series of years-old Facebook posts in which Olson used bigoted tropes to mock the anti-Semitism prevalent on the so called alt-right. Bloomberg ignored this nuance and characterized Olson’s comments as anti-Semitic in the resulting headline and article.

“Following a thorough reexamination of the available information and upon reflection, the Department has concluded that Mr. Olson has satisfactorily explained the tone of the content of his sarcastic social media posts and will return to his position in the Wage and Hour Division,” the Department of Labor (DOL) announced in a statement first obtained by The Daily Caller.

Despite the Department of Labor’s recognition that the Facebook posts were not genuinely anti-Semitic — a sentiment shared by the Anti-Defamation League, which initially condemned the comments but later retracted its statement — Bloomberg Law has refused to retract the article or issue a correction. Instead, a Bloomberg Law editor wrote an article reporting Olson’s reinstatement on Wednesday evening and Penn’s initial article was revised Thursday morning.

“In light of the subsequent events, we removed ‘Anti-Semitic’ from the headline and clarified Olson’s reference to those tropes,” the revision reads.

Journalists and pundits from across the political spectrum harshly criticized Penn over the lack of context in his article, which excluded the relevant fact that Penn was mocking anti-Semitic congressional candidate Paul Nehlen following his resounding defeat by Paul Ryan in 2016.

“The guy just suffered a massive, historic, emasculating 70-point victory. Let’s see him and his Georgetown cocktail-party puppetmasters try to walk that one off,” Olson wrote of Ryan, mocking the tendency of Nehlen and friendly media outlets to question the masculinity of establishment Republican figures.

Penn has refused to apologize for ignoring relevant context, maintaining that he accurately reported on Olson’s comments, which, he argues, were especially notable due to the lawyer’s preference for laissez-faire labor policy.

Comments

Olson responded to his reinstatement by thanking those who have defended him.

Comments

Most Popular

Books

James Mattis’s Blistering Criticism of Obama

By
Most of the coverage of James Mattis's new book, Call Sign Chaos, co-authored with Bing West, deals with the former defense secretary's relationship with President Trump. The Atlantic's pre-publication interview with Mattis was headlined, "The Man Who Couldn't Take It Anymore." The New York Times editorial page ... Read More
Politics & Policy

James Mattis Gives the Country a Warning

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: A warning from former secretary of defense James Mattis about what really threatens our country; House Democrats conclude that what the country really needs right now is high-profile hearings about the payments to Stormy Daniels; and Bill de Blasio loses interest in his day ... Read More
U.S.

Storming Back to the Impeachment Charade

By
Elections have consequences. This was a point we tried to make many times in the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections. The Democrats won control of the House fair and square. That means they get to drive the agenda. Their agenda, kinda sorta, is the impeachment of President Trump -- which is to say, the ... Read More
Culture

Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols

By
Hello, I’m Tom Nichols. I have very fierce facial hair. I am a super-brain expert authority (™) on all things. You can find me in the Naval War College, USA Today, and in the dictionary, under the word “insufferable.” I am in fact an expert on all things, except the management of time, 100 hours of ... Read More
World

Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities

By
One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ... Read More
Film & TV

Conservatives Should Watch More Television

By
The conservative movement in the United States, which identifies itself too closely with the Republican party, is at a low cultural ebb (it is certainly fashionable to be anti-Trump), but American popular culture for the past 20 years nonetheless has been suffused with deeply conservative sentiment — even ... Read More