News

NR PLUS Media

Bloomberg Falsely Ties J.D. Vance’s Board Resignation to ‘Controversial’ Tweets

By
J.D. Vance on Face the Nation in 2017. (Face the Nation/Screengrab via YouTube)

J.D. Vance, an Ohio-based venture capitalist and the author of the bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” is pushing back against reports published in several prominent media outlets falsely linking his exit from a corporate board to two tweets the outlets deemed “controversial.”

The news outlets – including The Cincinnati Enquirer, The Lexington Herald Leader, the Associated Press, The New York Post and Bloomberg – all ran stories this week noting that Vance had exited the board of directors of AppHarvest, an East Kentucky-based green technology company.

But the various news stories all incorrectly stated that Vance resigned from board after publishing tweets about

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest