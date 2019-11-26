Bloomberg Journalists’ Union Demands Management Lift Ban on Investigating Dem 2020 Candidates

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg waits to address a news conference in Norfolk, Virginia, U.S., November 25, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

The journalists’ union at Bloomberg Industries Group published a letter on Monday evening denouncing an editorial ban on investigating Democratic 2020 presidential candidates.

The ban was instituted by Bloomberg chief editor John Micklethwait following company owner and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg’s entry into the 2020 race.

“We will continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries,” Micklethwait wrote in his announcement of the ban. “We cannot treat Mike’s competitors differently from him.”

Journalists at Bloomberg came out heavily against the ban.

“We are extremely alarmed by management’s decision to silence the journalists we represent at Bloomberg Industry Group, as well as the unrepresented journalists at Bloomberg News,” the union wrote in its response to Micklethwait. “We call on Bloomberg corporate management to rescind its policy and allow journalists throughout the Bloomberg family to do their jobs.”

The union referred to the restriction of members’ ability to investigate candidates as “silencing journalists.”

Several members of the Bloomberg editorial staff, including senior editors David Shipley and Tim O’Brian, are temporarily leaving their positions to work on Michael Bloomberg’s campaign.

The billionaire former mayor announced his presidential run on Sunday, purchasing $34 million worth of ads in what Politico reported may be the largest political ad buy in history.

Bloomberg has already faced issues just days after beginning his campaign. He entered the race too late to compete in four state primaries, and now some Democrats are questioning his past political endorsements. Bloomberg has switched parties throughout his career and was endorsed in his mayoral campaign by Rudy Giuliani, now a major ally of President Trump.