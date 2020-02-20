News

Elections

Bloomberg Labels Trump ‘Real Winner’ of Nevada Democratic Debate

By
Michael Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event in Chattanooga, Tenn., February 12, 2020. (Doug Strickland/Reuters)

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg on Thursday took a swipe at rival candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), asserting that nominating Sanders for president would doom the Democrats in the November elections.

“Look, the real winner of the debate last night was Donald Trump, because I worry that we may be on the way to nominating someone who cannot win in November,” Bloomberg said at a campaign event in Salt Lake City, Utah. The nomination of Sanders, “who appeals to a small base,” would be a “fatal error,” Bloomberg asserted.

However, the former mayor indicated he would support whoever the Democratic nominee turns out to be.

“If one of them wins the nomination—God forbid—I will support her or him,” Bloomberg said.

“‘The real winner last night was Donald Trump.’ Mini Mike Bloomberg. I agree!” President Trump wrote on Twitter following Bloomberg’s comments.

Bloomberg has risen in primary polls even after his late entry to the race, in part through a massive advertising campaign that has so far cost well over $300 million, dwarfing expenditures of rival candidates. However, Sanders has gained momentum after winning the New Hampshire Primary and finishing a close second in the Iowa Caucus, while two national polls released on Wednesday give the Vermont senator a double-digit lead over his rivals.

Comments

Bloomberg has previously said he would help fund the Democratic nominee for president, even if the nominee is someone other than himself.

“Mike Bloomberg is either going to be the nominee or the most important person supporting the Democratic nominee for president,” Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey told NBC in January. “He is dedicated to getting Trump out of the White House.”

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

Trouble in the Workers’ Paradise

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is precisely the sort of campaign surrogate you want, especially if you are Bernie Sanders: She is young, energetic, charismatic, popular (with the people she needs to be popular with, anyway), and, happily, currently ineligible to run for the presidency ... Read More
Elections

Trouble in the Workers’ Paradise

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is precisely the sort of campaign surrogate you want, especially if you are Bernie Sanders: She is young, energetic, charismatic, popular (with the people she needs to be popular with, anyway), and, happily, currently ineligible to run for the presidency ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Double Standard

By
Whether Roger Stone, the loopy, self-aggrandizing political operative, deserves nine years in Supermax for obstructing an investigation into Russia–Donald Trump “collusion” is debatable. Whether the powerful men who helped create the investigation that ensnared Stone have been allowed to lie with impunity ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Double Standard

By
Whether Roger Stone, the loopy, self-aggrandizing political operative, deserves nine years in Supermax for obstructing an investigation into Russia–Donald Trump “collusion” is debatable. Whether the powerful men who helped create the investigation that ensnared Stone have been allowed to lie with impunity ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Derangement Syndrome

By
Can the republic survive Attorney General William Barr? That’s the question that has seized the media and center-left, which have worked themselves into a full-blown panic over an attorney general who is, inarguably, a serious legal figure and one of the adults in the room late in President Trump’s first ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Derangement Syndrome

By
Can the republic survive Attorney General William Barr? That’s the question that has seized the media and center-left, which have worked themselves into a full-blown panic over an attorney general who is, inarguably, a serious legal figure and one of the adults in the room late in President Trump’s first ... Read More