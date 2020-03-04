Bloomberg to ‘Reassess’ Campaign after $500 Million Spree Nets Just One Super Tuesday Win

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg at the Democratic primary debate in Charleston, S.C., February 25, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is meeting with campaign advisers Wednesday to discuss the future of his campaign after spending over $500 million in a strategy focused on Super Tuesday states resulted in just one win in American Samoa.

Bloomberg tried to frame the results positively during a speech to supporters in Florida on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

“Here’s what is clear,” he said. “No matter how many delegates we win tonight, we have done something no one else thought was possible: In just three months, we’ve gone from 1 percent in the polls to being a contender for the Democratic nomination for president.”

But multiple reports cited sources who said the former mayor would be reassessing his campaign after failing to win a single state. He had no public events scheduled for Wednesday.

Super Tuesday numbers as of Wednesday morning showed Bloomberg fourth in the overall race with 44 delegates, for an average output of over $12 million per delegate.

Advertisement

Bloomberg, who entered the race in November, went all in on Super Tuesday in an unorthodox strategy, and was the only candidate to air advertisements in all 14 states, and had staff on the ground in every state.

Ad spending data showed that Bloomberg dropped over $180 million on television advertising Super Tuesday states as of this past weekend, with over $100 million going into Texas and California — the two biggest prizes.

Advertisement

Bloomberg’s campaign also hired hundreds of “deputy digital organizers” who were paid $2,500-per-month to text all of their personal contacts about Bloomberg at least once a week, and post positive messages about Bloomberg on their social media accounts.