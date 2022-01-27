Bodycam Footage Shows Migrants Flown into NY in Dead of Night: ‘Everything Is Supposed to Be Hush-Hush’

( Marcus Millo/Getty Images)

Bodycam footage released through a Freedom of Information Act request shows federal contractors dropping off migrants at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y., last summer, with one contractor on the scene saying the Biden administration was “betraying the American people.”

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino obtained the footage, a 51-minute clip from the body camera of Westchester Police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky on August 13, 2021. Astorino discussed the footage on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Biden administration flew migrants from the southern border to the Westchester airport in the middle of the night from mid-August through October, the New York Post first reported last year.

🚨 🚨🚨Gov’t contractor talking about the secret midnight flights from southern border into Westchester (NY) Airport: “If it gets out… the government is betraying the American people.” Stop lying to us.

Secure the border.

Uphold rule of law.https://t.co/Gd7UmTz7Ct pic.twitter.com/vAyGO1GvkQ — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) January 27, 2022

In the footage, Hamborsky can be heard questioning federal contractors and lamenting the lack of adherence to security procedures at the airport. Some of the contractors were employees of MVM Inc., according to the Post, a firm that signed a contract with the federal government to transport illegal immigrants to locations throughout the country.

“You’re on a secure facility here; we really don’t know anything and we’re in charge of security,” Hamborsky tells a contractor at one point. Hamborsky is able to learn that a plane with 142 migrants arrived at the airport at 11:48 p.m. on August 12.

“Listen, my thing is I like to comply but technically we’re not supposed to show IDs or anything. Like I said, everything is supposed to be hush-hush,” one of the contractors tells Hamborsky at one point.

“You want to try and be as down low as possible,” another contractor says. “A lot of this is just down-low stuff that we don’t tell people because what we don’t want to do is attract attention. We don’t want the media. Like we don’t even know where we’re going when they tell us.”

Later on, Hambursky asks a third contractor why the operation is being conducted in high secrecy.

“You know why. Because if this gets out, the government is betraying the American people,” the contractor replies.

Advertisement

Border Patrol agents encountered over 2 million illegal immigrants at the southern border in 2021, likely the highest level in over 20 years. Over 38,000 unaccompanied children were apprehended during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.