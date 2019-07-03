Boeing Pledges $100 Million to Families of 737 Max-Crash Victims

(Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The Boeing Company has pledged to give $100 million to the families and communities of the hundreds of victims who perished in two Boeing 737 Max crashes within the past year.

The gift will “support education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities,” Boeing said, adding that the company will work with local nonprofits and community groups to award the money.

Lion Air Flight 610 crashed in October in the Java Sea, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed in March after takeoff from Addis Ababa, claiming 346 lives between them and sparking a slew of lawsuits against the airplane manufacturer. Families who benefit from the funds will not be required to abandon lawsuits against Boeing, the company said.

“We at Boeing are sorry for the tragic loss of lives in both of these accidents and these lives lost will continue to weigh heavily on our hearts and on our minds for years to come,” read a statement from Boeing chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg. “The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort.”

“We know every person who steps aboard one of our airplanes places their trust in us. We are focused on re-earning that trust and confidence from our customers and the flying public in the months ahead,” Muilenberg said.

The crashes resulted in Boeing 737 Max flights being grounded around the world, including in the U.S.