Border Patrol Agents May Retire Early Due to Frustration with Border Crisis

A U.S. Border Patrol agent looks out over Tijuana, Mexico from the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego, Calif., February 2, 2021. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

A number of Border Patrol agents are reportedly considering early retirement due to frustration with President Joe Biden’s handling of the massive immigration influx at the southern border.

The administration has implemented new policy directives, including a prohibition on terminology such as “illegal alien,” “alien,” and “assimilation” when referring to migrants, aggravating many on-site officers, Reuters reported.

Reuters conducted interviews with a dozen current and former agents indicating growing dissatisfaction among border personnel with the Biden administration’s relaxation of the immigrant restrictions President Donald Trump had enacted.

Since February after Biden assumed office, border crossings have skyrocketed, overwhelming migrant facilities already strapped for resources and space.

“We have so many people coming across, and then, we’re out there killing ourselves to catch them, rescue them, or whatever it is, and then, they’re being released,” said Rosemarie Pepperdine, an agent who voiced her intention to retire. “Why even bother?”

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, a union representing three-quarters of the roughly 20,000 border patrol agents, criticized Biden’s leadership on the migrant situation.

“I can confidently say that President Biden owns this crisis,” Judd commented. “It is his fault.”

Some agents have reportedly started calling Biden ‘Let ‘Em Go Joe,’ according to a border patrol agent who anonymously spoke with Reuters. Gil Maza, a former agent who retired in March, sells an redesigned unofficial coin for the U.S. Border Patrol that reads ‘U.S. Welcome Patrol.’ Maza told Reuters he had sold 78 coins in a matter of days to past and present agents.

“It sheds a little humor on the situation,” Maza said of his creation. “And it’s something that helps us, I guess, mentally and emotionally cope with the situation because especially right now, the situation is pretty dire out there.”

Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott authored a memo April 16 detailing his grievances with the ban on immigration phrasing deemed politically incorrect by the administration.

“Over the years many outside forces on both extremes of the political spectrum have intentionally, or unintentionally, politicized our agency and our mission,” Scott said in the memo addressed to acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller.

