Border Patrol Announces Drastic Decline in Illegal Crossings since May Peak

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seen a steep drop in illegal border crossings since they peaked in May, CBP commissioner Mark Morgan announced Monday.

During the month of August, CBP apprehended or deemed inadmissible a total of 64,006 people. For July, that number was 82,055. This represents a decline of approximately 22%. Moreover, the August number reflects a decline of 56% since the May peak, which was a staggering 144,255. pic.twitter.com/olKXrfyg41 — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) September 9, 2019

During August, border authorities “apprehended or deemed inadmissible” 64,006 people, down 22 percent from 82,055 people in July and over 50 percent from May’s peak of 144,255 people, CBP said.

Acting DHS secretary Kevin McAleenan said last month that DHS is working with Central American countries to protect migrants who need asylum as well as conduct an “aggressive effort against human smugglers,” a project he said “could really change the game.”

Asked about President Trump’s long-promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border at a press conference Friday, Morgan said he “doesn’t care” who pays for it.

“Every single mile of wall that is built, this country is more safe,” Morgan said.