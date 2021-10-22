News

Border Patrol Detains Record 1.66 Million Illegal Immigrants in 2021 Fiscal Year

U.S. Border Patrol agent Carlos Rivera guides migrants to be processed after they attempted to cross the border from Mexico into Sunland Park, N.M., September 17, 2021. (Paul Ratje/Reuters)

Border Patrol agents detained about 1.66 million illegal immigrants at the southern border for the fiscal year ending in September, the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year, data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Friday.

The previous high of 1.64 million detentions was recorded in 2000. Agents encountered 192,001 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in September alone, after encountering 209,840 migrants in August and 213,593 in July.

Among the new migrants, close to 145,000 unaccompanied minors were detained this year.

Most of the migrants were encountered after President Biden assumed office, with 1.3 million in the first nine months of Biden’s presidency.

