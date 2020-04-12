News

World

Boris Johnson Released from Hospital, Says Health Workers ‘Saved My Life’

By
British prime minister Boris Johnson delivers a video message from 10 Downing Street after being released from the hospital, April 12, 2020. (Pippa Fowles/Reuters)

U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson credited the care of the National Health Service (NHS) with saving his life after a week in the hospital spent battling COVID-19, admitting that “things could have gone either way” in his first public comments since being discharged from the hospital.

“I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question,” Johnson said in a video message posted on Twitter Sunday. “It’s hard to find words to express my debt . . . though the struggle is by no means over, we are now making progress in this incredible national battle against coronavirus.”

Johnson went on to thank several nurses by name, “who stood by my bedside for 48 hours, when things could have gone either way . . . the reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching, and they were thinking, and they were caring, and making the interventions I needed.”

Johnson’s pregnant fiancée, Carrie Symonds, took to Twitter to express her own gratitude for Johnson’s care, saying she felt “incredibly lucky,” while revealing “there were times last week that were very dark indeed.”

Comments

Johnson was admitted to the hospital on April 5, after announcing he had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 27. While officials said the move “wasn’t an emergency” and was for Johnson “to have some routine tests,” the prime minister was then moved to intensive care on April 6 after his condition “worsened.”

The prime minister was able to leave intensive care on April 9 after turning the corner. Johnson had been receiving “standard oxygen treatment” but was not on a ventilator, his spokesperson said.

Comments

Most Popular

Health Care

Central Planning Didn’t Flatten the Curve

By
There’s an intense, often ugly debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In broad brushstrokes, some contend that the lower-than-predicted death toll proves the models forecasting massive fatalities were needlessly sensational. Some even suggest they were deliberately so, to scare politicians, ... Read More
Health Care

Central Planning Didn’t Flatten the Curve

By
There’s an intense, often ugly debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In broad brushstrokes, some contend that the lower-than-predicted death toll proves the models forecasting massive fatalities were needlessly sensational. Some even suggest they were deliberately so, to scare politicians, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Blaming China and WHO Isn’t Scapegoating

By
President Donald Trump slammed the World Health Organization at a news briefing this week and was immediately accused of scapegoating. Peter Baker of the New York Times tweeted that “Trump has found a new villain for the coronavirus pandemic,” and The Guardian newspaper described the president as “in an ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Blaming China and WHO Isn’t Scapegoating

By
President Donald Trump slammed the World Health Organization at a news briefing this week and was immediately accused of scapegoating. Peter Baker of the New York Times tweeted that “Trump has found a new villain for the coronavirus pandemic,” and The Guardian newspaper described the president as “in an ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More