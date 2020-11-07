News

Elections

Both Georgia Senate Races Head to Runoff in Test of Republican Majority

By
U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler (R., Ga.) and David Perdue (R., Ga.) wear protective face masks as they walk together at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, July 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The race between Senator David Perdue (R., Ga.) and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff was officially declared for a runoff on Friday evening, in a further test of Republicans’ Senate majority.

Perdue won 49.8 percent of the vote as of Saturday morning, to Ossoff’s 47.9 percent. Georgia law mandates a runoff election if a candidate fails to win a majority of votes cast.

Already on Tuesday, the special election for Georgia’s other Senate seat was called for a runoff, in which Republican Kelly Loeffler will face off against Democrat Raphael Warnock. Both runoff elections will be scheduled for January 5, about two weeks before inauguration day.

“Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are going to win these two U.S. Senate races, and we will defend the Republican majority,” Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry said in a statement to National Review. “We are excited for overtime – it gives us even more time to continue exposing Jon Ossoff and his radical socialist agenda. Jon Ossoff does two things well: burn through out-of-state liberal money and lose elections.”

Ossoff told supporters on Friday morning that “change has come to Georgia. Change is coming to America. And retirement is coming to Senator David Perdue.”

Comments

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. With most of this year’s Senate races already called, Republicans have retained definitive control over 48 seats to 46 for Democrats, according to the Associated Press.

Two other seats appear poised to remain in Republican hands, with Thom Tillis of North Carolina leading by almost 100,000 votes with 98 percent of results tallied, and Dan Sullivan of Alaska the likely winner of his Senate race. If these results hold, Republicans will have 50 seats going into the runoff elections for Perdue and Loeffler.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Our Two Minority Parties

By
As the results of the election come gradually into sharper focus, both parties have good reason to be frustrated. Both have been rebuked in some important respects by the electorate. And both rebukes are justified. If the parties are willing to learn from them, the result might be good for our politics. In a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Our Two Minority Parties

By
As the results of the election come gradually into sharper focus, both parties have good reason to be frustrated. Both have been rebuked in some important respects by the electorate. And both rebukes are justified. If the parties are willing to learn from them, the result might be good for our politics. In a ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Nuns Will Beat Biden

By
When the Little Sisters of the Poor and allied groups won their most recent victory at the Supreme Court this summer, Joe Biden said he wanted not just to undo that decision but to go back to the pre-Hobby Lobby version of the Obama administration’s contraceptive mandate. He never explained how he could attain ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Nuns Will Beat Biden

By
When the Little Sisters of the Poor and allied groups won their most recent victory at the Supreme Court this summer, Joe Biden said he wanted not just to undo that decision but to go back to the pre-Hobby Lobby version of the Obama administration’s contraceptive mandate. He never explained how he could attain ... Read More
U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Staying Power

By
Pending the outcome in a few key states, Donald Trump may be leaving the White House, but he’s not exiting the room. The fiercest Never Trump critics hoped for -- and wishfully predicted -- a cleansing landslide that would wipe out every trace of Trump and his enablers from the GOP. That’s not ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Staying Power

By
Pending the outcome in a few key states, Donald Trump may be leaving the White House, but he’s not exiting the room. The fiercest Never Trump critics hoped for -- and wishfully predicted -- a cleansing landslide that would wipe out every trace of Trump and his enablers from the GOP. That’s not ... Read More
Elections

The Disinformationists

By
A republic is not just a nation of laws. It also relies on its good-faith watchdogs, such as honest pollsters, the media, and bipartisan institutions. We still didn’t know the final result of Tuesday’s presidential election as of Wednesday night. But there are lots of reasons to worry that something in ... Read More
Elections

The Disinformationists

By
A republic is not just a nation of laws. It also relies on its good-faith watchdogs, such as honest pollsters, the media, and bipartisan institutions. We still didn’t know the final result of Tuesday’s presidential election as of Wednesday night. But there are lots of reasons to worry that something in ... Read More