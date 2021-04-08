Brad Parscale Advising Caitlyn Jenner on Possible Run for California Governor

Caitlyn Jenner at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, California, April 3, 2018. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Former Trump-campaign manager Brad Parscale is advising Caitlyn Jenner on her potential run for California governor, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

Parscale is advising Jenner as a “friend” and is not receiving payment for the guidance, a source told CNN. Parscale is reportedly helping Jenner to fill important campaign positions, in case she decides to move ahead with the run.

During the 2016 elections, Parscale worked as the Trump-campaign’s digital director, overseeing digital advertising and certain fundraising roles. The former president promoted Parscale to campaign manager in 2018, however he was replaced in summer 2020 and left the campaign in September following an apparent suicide attempt.

Jenner is reportedly considering a run to replace current Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election scheduled for the fall, Axios reported on Tuesday. Newsom faces the recall amid growing frustration among Republicans and Democrats in the state over the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenner, who transitioned to a woman from 2015 to 2017, is a Republican who voted for President Trump in 2016. However, Jenner later disavowed her support for Trump after his administration considered defining gender as male or female based on a person’s genitalia at birth and unchangeable for life.

“I believed I could work within the party and the Trump administration to shift the minds of those who most needed shifting,” Jenner wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. “Sadly, I was wrong. The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president.”

