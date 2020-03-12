Brazilian Official Recently Photographed with Trump and Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus

News

A senior Brazilian official photographed with President Trump and Vice President Pence on Saturday has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Fábio Wajngarten, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of communications, tested positive for the illness after returning to Brazil. Bolsonaro is now being monitored and tested for the coronavirus.

Wajngarten was photographed standing next to President Trump at a Saturday gathering at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Trump said he was not concerned about the meeting.

“I did hear something about that,” Trump said. “We had dinner together in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation. I don’t know if the press aide was there, if he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual.”

Trump and Bolsonaro had met to discuss trade, Venezuela and other issues. Neither Trump nor Pence have been tested for the coronavirus as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that he and is wife, Sophie Gregoire, were placing themselves in self-quarantine after Gregoire began experiencing flu-like symptoms following her return from an event in London.

“The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself,” read a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. “However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results.”

 

Health Care

Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu

By
On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of “old warhorse” presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu “There have only been ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Elections

The Portentous Biden Blowup

By
Joe Biden lost it again on the campaign trail at an auto plant being built in Detroit, and in a now familiar script. His blowup had all his characteristic theatrics of prior such encounters. There were the shouting at blue-collar workers, the he-man, corn-pop-like braggadocio, the ad hominem expletives ... Read More
