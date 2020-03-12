Brazilian Official Recently Photographed with Trump and Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus

(Fabio Wajngarten/Screenshot via Instagram )

A senior Brazilian official photographed with President Trump and Vice President Pence on Saturday has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Fábio Wajngarten, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of communications, tested positive for the illness after returning to Brazil. Bolsonaro is now being monitored and tested for the coronavirus.

Wajngarten was photographed standing next to President Trump at a Saturday gathering at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Trump said he was not concerned about the meeting.

“I did hear something about that,” Trump said. “We had dinner together in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation. I don’t know if the press aide was there, if he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual.”

Trump and Bolsonaro had met to discuss trade, Venezuela and other issues. Neither Trump nor Pence have been tested for the coronavirus as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that he and is wife, Sophie Gregoire, were placing themselves in self-quarantine after Gregoire began experiencing flu-like symptoms following her return from an event in London.

“The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself,” read a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. “However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results.”