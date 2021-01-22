Brian Kemp Reflects on How Trump’s Impossible Demands Divided Georgia Republicans

Georgia governor Brian Kemp knows a segment of his state’s Republican Party isn’t happy with him.

He heard the crowd roar at an early January rally when then-President Donald Trump vowed he’d be back “in a year and a half campaigning against your governor, I guarantee you that.”

He’s aware that in late December, Trump called on him to resign because Kemp refused to perpetuate the falsehood that Trump had “won Georgia, BIG!”

Heading into January’s Georgia Senate runoff elections, when Republicans desperately needed to be united, Trump was chiseling away at a rift in his own party, dividing Georgia’s conservative base over …