News

Elections

British Gambler Puts $5 Million on Trump Win in ‘Biggest’ Bet ‘Ever Made on Politics’

By
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Carson City, Nev., October 18, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

A British gambler has bet $5 million that President Trump will win reelection in one of the largest political bets ever, the U.K. tabloid The Sun reported on Tuesday.

The gambler, a former financier whose name was not published, made the bet through a bookie service registered in the Caribbean island of Curaçao. If Trump is reelected, the financier will net $15 million on a 2.85 return for the bet.

“Word of this bet has done the rounds and we think it’s the biggest ever made on politics,” a source in the booking industry told The Sun.

Political betting is illegal within the U.S. itself, but outside the country the industry is experiencing a boom for the presidential election. The betting market for the current elections is estimated to be around $1 billion.

“This is a huge market,” Matthew Shaddick, head of political betting at British gambling firm GVC, told the Associated Press last week. “It is twice as big as 2016, easily making it the biggest political event ever. It might be the biggest ever market on anything pretty much and outstrip football [soccer] worldwide.”

Comments

President Trump is hoping to pull off another upset victory similar to the 2016 elections, when many political observers were sure of a win for Hillary Clinton. Most current polling shows Joe Biden with a slight lead in battleground states needed to ensure an electoral college win.

However, memories of the 2016 election have made Democrats and Republicans skittish about Biden’s chances.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

Vote No on 1984

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
Elections

Vote No on 1984

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
Elections

What This Election Has Ignored

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, and politics. Since there aren’t any big stories in the news today . . . Bankrupting Small-Time Landlords Anti-capitalist rhetoric has always relied on artificial oppositions: labor vs. capital, consumers vs. producers, renters vs. ... Read More
Elections

What This Election Has Ignored

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, and politics. Since there aren’t any big stories in the news today . . . Bankrupting Small-Time Landlords Anti-capitalist rhetoric has always relied on artificial oppositions: labor vs. capital, consumers vs. producers, renters vs. ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Movement against Elites

By
In a recent tweet, David Frum wondered why cable-news host Tucker Carlson, mega-podcaster Joe Rogan, writers at the Federalist, and (now independent) journalists Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi have all thrived in the Trump era, drawing large, devoted audiences in spite of their many ideological differences. Frum ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Movement against Elites

By
In a recent tweet, David Frum wondered why cable-news host Tucker Carlson, mega-podcaster Joe Rogan, writers at the Federalist, and (now independent) journalists Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi have all thrived in the Trump era, drawing large, devoted audiences in spite of their many ideological differences. Frum ... Read More
World

Why Beijing Hopes for a Biden Win

By
Elections have consequences, both domestic and foreign. There is a consensus among China observers that Beijing hopes for a Joe Biden win this November, because the last time Biden was in charge, as vice president of the United States, China completed its control of the South China Sea. The South China Sea is ... Read More
World

Why Beijing Hopes for a Biden Win

By
Elections have consequences, both domestic and foreign. There is a consensus among China observers that Beijing hopes for a Joe Biden win this November, because the last time Biden was in charge, as vice president of the United States, China completed its control of the South China Sea. The South China Sea is ... Read More