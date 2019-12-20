News

World

British Parliament Approves Boris Johnson’s Brexit Plan

By
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019. (Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019.)

The British Parliament voted overwhelmingly Friday morning to appove Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan for Brexit, the 2016 referendum for Britain to leave the European Union.

The House of Commons passed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in a 358 to 234 vote. The bill will be examined and possibly amended further before it is brought up for a vote and likely passed in the House of Lords next month.

Britain is scheduled to withdraw from the 28-member European Union on January 31 after the bill is approved, kicking off an 11-month “transition period.”

Johnson said his Brexit deal will put an end to the “acrimony and anguish” that has roiled Britain over the last three years. Lawmakers and the broader public have clashed in the interim over how to deal with the economic consequences of leaving the European Union.

“Now is the time to act together as one reinvigorated nation, one United Kingdom, filled with renewed confidence in our national destiny and determined at last to take advantage of the opportunities that now lie before us,” Johnson said.

Earlier this month, Johnson’s conservative party won a staggering electoral victory on the prime minister’s promise to “get Brexit done,” winning 365 seats in the House of Commons in the best showing for the party since Margaret Thatcher captured a third term in 1987.

Comments

Afterwards, Jeremy Corbyn, the socialist leader of Britain’s Labour Party, announced he will resign as leader after his party’s historic defeat at the hands of Johnson’s Tories.

“Brexit has so polarized and divided debate in this country. It has overridden so much of a normal political debate,” Corbyn said. “I recognize that has contributed to the results that the Labour Party has received this evening all across this country.”

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More