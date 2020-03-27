British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

British prime minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street in London, March 26, 2020 (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, the respiratory illness that continues to spread in Britain and around the globe, he announced Friday.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson wrote in a Friday morning tweet. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.”

“I’ve taken a test. That has come out positive,” the prime minister said in a video message accompanying his tweet. “But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus,” the prime minister said.

Johnson met on March 11 with Queen Elizabeth II, who is “following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement Friday.

Johnson’s positive diagnosis comes two days after 71-year-old Prince Charles, heir to the throne, tested positive for the virus.