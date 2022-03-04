Brown University Sued by Biologically Male Transgender Student Accused of Sexual Assault

Brown University has been sued for alleged discrimination by a transgender student who was accused of sexual assault by a classmate and former friend, who is also named as a defendant in the suit.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Providence federal district court by attorneys representing the transgender plaintiff, a biologically male student using the pseudonym “Lois Lane.”

Lane claims that the defendant, a biologically female student identified only as “Jane Roe,” filed a false complaint of sexual misconduct and harassed and intimidated Lane. This allegedly caused the plaintiff to suffer emotional damage and loss of educational opportunities, according to legal …