‘Bucket List Moment’: NBA Legend Allen Iverson Touts Meeting With Louis Farrakhan

Former NBA player Allen Iverson gestures during a news conference in Philadelphia, Pa. December 3, 2009. (Tim Shaffer/Reuters)

Legendary basketball player Allen Iverson released an undated photo of himself with notorious Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan on Tuesday.

Iverson was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2001 and had a long career with the Philadelphia 76ers. Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, has on numerous occasions engaged in Holocaust denial, blamed Jews for racism against black people, and referred to Jews as “Satanic.”

“I didn’t choose to be black, I just got lucky!!! #BucketListMoment” Iverson wrote in the picture’s caption.

Iverson’s post came after Dwayne Wade, a former player for the Miami Heat, apologized for expressing support for Nick Cannon. Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS after going on an anti-Semitic rant on his podcast. The former rapper himself apologized for his remarks on Wednesday.

Last week, football star DeSean Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles also drew criticism for posting anti-Semitic quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler on Instagram, while also praising Farrakhan.

“Because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America,” Jackson wrote. “They will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were. The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel.” The quote expounds on a Black Hebrew Israelite belief that African Americans are the “real” children of Israel described in the Old Testament.

Jackson apologized for the posts, but was defended by teammate Malik Johnson.

